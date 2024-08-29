Get the scoop on choosing the healthiest, best-tasting yogurt

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — If you’ve been to the yogurt aisle lately, you know there are more options than ever. Consumer Reports has the scoop on how to choose the healthiest and tastiest yogurt.

Gone are the days when yogurt meant just one thing—today, it’s a global affair. Traditional yogurt was, for many years, the only type on the market, but now you can find Greek, Icelandic, and French styles in your yogurt aisle.

Nutritionist Amy Keating says any plain yogurt with live cultures is a good choice. Yogurt is packed with protein, calcium, and probiotics, which are good bacteria that support digestive health, and regularly consuming them may even help control blood pressure and cholesterol. But watch out for added sugars. Some flavored yogurts pack a lot of sugar.

Consumer Reports recently tested 32 strawberry yogurts. They found 12 worth recommending, with options for every preference.

Traditional yogurts offer a creamy, looser texture, and while they have slightly higher calcium content, they contain less protein than some other varieties.

One standout in this category is Bellwether Farms yogurt. Tasters praised its big dairy flavors, fresh strawberry notes, and subtle sweetness. What’s more, it contains less added sugar than many of its competitors.

For those seeking a protein boost, Greek and Icelandic styles deliver. These thicker yogurts pack nearly double the protein of their traditional counterparts.

In the Greek/Icelandic category, the Norr Organic yogurt emerged as a standout in CR’s tests. It was among the lowest in added sugars, and testers described it as thick and creamy, with a prominent dairy flavor complemented by mild strawberry notes.

For those avoiding dairy, plant-based options are now available, made from almond, cashew, coconut, and oat milk. However, they often have less protein and calcium unless fortified.

Harmless Harvest Organic Cultured Coconut Strawberry Yogurt emerged as the best tasting among the plant-based yogurts. It has sweet, mild strawberry and coconut flavors but not a typical yogurt tanginess.

And remember, no matter what yogurt you choose, read labels carefully and choose yogurts with less added sugar for the healthiest option.

And don’t forget about drinkable yogurts and kefir. These provide similar benefits in a more convenient package.