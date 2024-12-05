Tech expert shares innovative gift ideas for the holiday season

Still looking for the perfect holiday gift? Don’t worry, because you’re certainly not alone. Tech Expert Jennifer Jolly joined us Wednesday on All Indiana to share innovative gift ideas for the holiday season.

Here are Jennifer’s gift ideas that will guarantee a happy holiday for all:

Lingo Continuous Glucose Monitor by Abbot: A great option for health-conscious individuals. This affordable over-the-counter biosensor sticks to the back of your arm and provides real-time glucose readings through an app on your smartphone.

Roomba Combo 10 Max Plus Auto Wash Dock: For those who want check cleaning off their to-do list, this robot vacuum and mop combo does the work for you. It automatically empties debris, refills, recharges itself, and even washes and dries its own mopping pad.

Blink Mini 2 Security Camera: A perfect gift for enhancing home security. This small camera offers HD video and color night vision, making it great for deterring porch pirates or monitoring your home while you’re away.

Scooby-Doo Character Studio: A fun and creative gift, especially for fans of the classic television show. The character studio allows you to customize merchandise with a personalized cartoon version of yourself or a loved one, placing them alongside the Mystery Inc. gang.

ROLI Piano M Smart Piano: A unique and interactive way to learn piano. This intuitive, beginner-friendly keyboard pairs with your tablet or smartphone, lighting up the keys and guiding you through lessons.