Home/College Basketball, Latest News, National, News, Sports/Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas stay atop men’s Top 25, Butler No. 6

Sports

Gonzaga, Duke, Kansas stay atop men’s Top 25, Butler No. 6

by:
Posted:

AP – Gonzaga, Duke and Kansas remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.

The rest of the top 10 is a big jumble.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the poll released Monday. The Blue Devils had nine first-place votes and the Jayhawks two.

No. 4 Baylor moved into the top five for the first time in three years and undefeated Auburn was up to No. 5.

Butler climbed five spots to No. 6 for the program’s highest ranking ever and was followed by San Diego State, Michigan State, Oregon and No. 10 Florida State.

Gonzaga is No. 1 for the third straight week, a first in a season of parity at the top of the AP poll.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE SPORTS STORIES

Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

She credits her long life to being very independent.

Read the Full Article

Firefighter dies as Australia works on long-term battle plan

by: Nick Perry, Associated PressNick Perry, Associated Press /

I

BURRAGATE, Australia (AP) — A firefighter was killed by a […]
Read the Full Article

Whiteland teen remembered on 16th birthday with axe-throwing fundraiser

by: Travis RobinsonTravis Robinson /

I

The Lathams hope, eventually, they can give the scholarship to multiple Johnson County football teams.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Carmel woman celebrates 108th birthday

Top Video /

Firefighter dies as Australia works on long-term battle plan

News /

Whiteland teen remembered on 16th birthday with axe-throwing fundraiser

Top Video /

New Fishers business will offer drop-in child care

Top Video /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.