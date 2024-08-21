Government security company cutting 123 jobs in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A company that provides security services, risk management and support to government and corporate clients has sent notice to state of Indiana that it plans to eliminate 123 jobs.

Triple Canopy, which is a division of Constellis Group, employs a number of former Army Special Operations personnel, Green Berets, Rangers, SEALs, MARSOC Raiders, other special operations personnel, and several law enforcement officers. At the time of the merger, over 5,000 employees were working for Triple Canopy.

The company cites the loss of its Federal Protective Service contract, which provides security services on federal properties as reason for the job cuts.

The workers’ employment will end September 30, 2024.

Locations affected: