‘Great Day TV’ | Support event for hearing loss community planned

Support event for hearing loss community planned

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A big event aimed at supporting families and friends of people with hearing loss is set to take place soon.

Patty Spitler, host of “Great Day TV,” along with Ellyn McCall, CEO of Hear Indiana, joined New 8’s “Midday” newscast to discuss the upcoming initiative.

Spitler has been open about her personal story with hearing loss, which caused her to leave her decades-long career as a news anchor at WISH-TV.

The 21st Annual Run for Sound will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Conner Prairie.

There will also be a Kid’s Carnival and Kid’s Run after the run.

You can register now. Questions can be emailed to ellyn.mccall@hearindiana.org.

