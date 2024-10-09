Hamilton County gears up to welcome Swifties for Taylor Swift concert weekend

As excitement builds for Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated concert in Indianapolis, Hamilton County is rolling out the red carpet for thousands of Swifties expected to flock to the area. On Life.Style.Live! Wednesday, Gabby Blauert, Communications Manager for Hamilton County Tourism, and Louise Blazucki, owner of Kiln Creations, stopped by the studio to share how the county is preparing for the big event and what fans can expect.

“We’ve been planning for a while now,” Blauert explained. “I would compare it to the total solar eclipse—just a massive event where we’ve had to think ahead about how to support visitors. We’re working closely with restaurants, hotels, and other businesses to make sure everything is ready for people coming in from out of town. We want to be a great resource for them, whether they need a place to stay or just somewhere fun to hang out.”

The concert, happening in downtown Indianapolis, has sparked excitement well beyond the city limits. Hamilton County, just north of the capital, is poised to benefit from an influx of concertgoers. “A lot of our hotels are already booked up for Friday and Saturday nights, which is great news for the local economy,” Blauert said. “Restaurants are seeing reservations fill up, too. It’s really a big moment for our community.”

Local businesses like King Creations, a paint-your-own pottery studio, are getting in on the action as well. Blazucki shared how his studio is embracing the Swift mania with a variety of themed events and projects.

“We’ve hosted 10 to 15 sold-out Taylor Swift trivia nights so far,” Blazucki said with a smile. “And we’ve got more coming up, along with Swift-themed pottery—everything from pumpkins to Christmas trees. The holidays are going to be all about ‘Swiftness’ this year!” While Blazucki admitted he’s more of a “Swifty-lite,” she joked, “My husband is the real Swifty in the house.”

For fans looking for more ways to celebrate, Hamilton County has plenty to offer. “We’ve got bracelet-making events, trivia nights, and even special ‘Lavender Haze’ cocktails at some of our local bars,” Blauert shared. “There are also lots of Instagrammable spots for people to show off their Taylor Swift-inspired outfits.”

It’s not just about the fans, though. The concert is expected to bring a major boost to the local economy. “It’s exciting to see how much this is benefiting Hamilton County,” Blauert said. “This kind of event doesn’t just bring people in for the weekend—it really puts our community on the map for future big events.”

If you’re heading to the concert or just want to join in the festivities, be sure to check out the latest updates on Hamilton County’s website, where you can find a blog with all the up-to-date info on events and happenings. And don’t forget to follow their social channels for some fun Swiftie content and giveaways.

“Everyone is getting caught up in the excitement,” Blazucki said. “And the best part? You don’t have to be a die-hard fan to enjoy it. It’s all about having fun!”

Make sure to stop by Kiln Creations if you’re feeling creative—they’ve got plenty of Taylor-themed pottery for you to paint. As Blazucki put it, “You can’t mess it up!”