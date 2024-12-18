Health Spotlight | Microbiome impact on mind and body

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — How can the bacteria in your gut affect your mind and body? Researchers have found the bacteria in your stomach plays a significant role in your health.

“There is a natural abundance of the good and the bad bacteria there living together,” said Dr. Hariom Yadav.

New research out of Harvard found that gut bacteria produces a hormone called Allopregnanolone.

The hormone is made naturally during pregnancy. Low levels are linked to postpartum depression and other mental health issues, including cognitive decline, depression, and anxiety.

As we get older, the bacteria in our gut changes.

“The bad guys grow much faster than the good guys. The microbiome is very different in the people who are a high risk of developing dementia,” Yadav said.

A study from the Washington University School of Medicine saw that gut bacteria may play a role in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our hope is by offering or correcting the microbiome abnormalities early enough will delay or prevent the cognitive decline or dementia progress.”

Our gut bacteria can also help us – they fight against cancer as researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center learned.

The foods we eat have a direct impact on our bodies and our brains.

