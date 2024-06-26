Health Spotlight | Don’t drink your way to disease

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Consuming alcohol occasionally is generally OK, but, if you drink a lot, you are putting your health at risk.

Alcohol is often a staple at parties and get-togethers. But if you drink heavily and often, you could be hurting your health.

“My drinking was very chaotic and dangerous from when I was about 15 years old,” said Veronica Valli, a sober coach and the author of Soberful.

A review published in Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment found heavy drinkers have a higher risk of developing dementia. Another study in Nature Communications suggested heavy drinking could reduce the brain’s white and gray matter, which are important for clear thinking. The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks per week for men and eight or more drinks per week for women.

“Why have dementia, if we can reduce those things, we know are modifiable that are strongly associated with the risk of dementia?” asked Dr. James E. Galvin, MD, MPH, professor of neurology and psychiatry at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

The good news? A study in JAMA Network found downgrading your alcohol intake from heavy to moderate decreases your risk of dementia by 8%! Another paper published in Harm Reduction Journal found people who gave up alcohol for one month said they slept better and lost weight. One way to cut back is to try a mocktail instead of a cocktail.

“They’ll say, ‘can I just have a mocktail?’ normally, I’ll just do soda water and orange juice. It looks like a mimosa,” said Austin Steele, a beverage manager.

Kombuchas and prebiotic sodas are also options. Exercise, meditation, or a hobby can serve as positive distractions.

“When you stop drinking you don’t give up anything, you don’t miss out on anything, just the opposite,” said Valli.

According to the national cancer institute, heavy drinking can also increase the risk of many cancers, including breast, liver, colorectal, head and neck, and esophageal cancers.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.