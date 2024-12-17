Health Spotlight | Understanding how breast cancer starts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Researchers are looking into how breast cancer starts.

80% of breast cancer originates from a single cell, out of billions, and researchers are narrowing down the specific cells most susceptible to cancer.

Using a map of cells in the breast, donated from women of diverse ancestries, researchers can compare healthy cells to cancerous ones. Professor Harikrishna Nakshatri has been trying to narrow down the difference between healthy and cancerous.

“Now we can go much more precise in figuring out from where the cancer originated and what is the fundamental difference between a cancer cell and its normal counterpart,” Nakshatri said.

Stephanie Lesher, whose mom is a two-time breast cancer survivor, is passionate about breast cancer research, “We are making tremendous strides in breast cancer research,” she said. Lesher donated tissue three times for research.

“It’s such a tangible way to contribute and feel like you’re really making an impact,” Lesher said.

Healthy tissue donation adds critical data for researchers like Nakshatri, who said it will help researchers around the world understand breast cancer on a cellular level and address biological and ancestral aspects as well.

“Unless you know what is normal, you can’t figure out what is abnormal,” Nakshatri said.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.