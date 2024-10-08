Search
Helping kids with hip dysplasia

by: Gregg Montgomery
(WISH) — Children can be born with hip dysplasia, but symptoms don’t often occur until the teen years.

The joint pain affects 1 in every 600 girls, and 1 in every 3,000 boys. If left untreated, it can be debilitating and can lead to chronic pain and arthritis later in life.

In Tuesday’s Health Spotlight, News 8’s Brittany Noble reports on how doctors are now helping young athletes stay in the game without pain.

