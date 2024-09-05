Morning Checkup: How can you protect yourself and your family against COVID-19 this fall?

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With an increase in cases and hospitalizations over the summer, COVID-19 is here to stay, and an expected surge is likely in the coming months. Only 25% of U.S. adults received vaccines last fall, and vaccination is the best way to protect against serious illness due to COVID-19.

Which COVID-19 vaccines are available for this fall?

Moderna and Pfizer have updated their vaccines to protect against KP.2 variant. Novavax is expected to gain FDA authorization for their updated vaccine this year.

Who should be vaccinated this fall?

All Americans aged 6 months and older should be vaccinated unless recommended otherwise by your physician.

It is very important that the following individuals be vaccinated:

•Never received a COVID-19 vaccine.

•Are ages 65 years and older.

•Are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions.

•Are living in a long-term care facility.

•Are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant, or might become pregnant in the future.

Those who recently had COVID-19 can delay vaccination by three months unless the following criteria is met:

•Personal risk of severe COVID-19.

•Risk of COVID-19 in a family or household member or other close contact.

•Increased local levels of COVID-19 illness.

Can you receive the flu shot at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes, both shots at the same time prior to mid-October is recommended as it is expected that we’ll see a rise in infections from both viruses.

What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19?

You should stay home until you are fever-free for at least 24 hours without fever-reducing medications. It is recommended that you continue to mask for at least five days after fever resolution, being mindful to distance from others. If symptoms don’t improve, please seek medical evaluation. Free testing supplies should be available later this month at https://COVIDtests.gov

In addition to the above, proper handwashing, routine cleaning of the home, car, and work areas ,as well as proper nutrition, physical activity and sleep, can help protect you and your family from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses this fall and winter. As always, please speak with your personal doctor, especially those with chronic medical conditions, regarding any additional steps that you should take.