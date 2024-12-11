Health Spotlight | Natural treatments for jaw joint disorders

ORLANDO, Florida (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Temporomandibular joint disorders can cause pain in the jaw joint and in the muscles that control jaw movement.

The exact cause of TMJ disorders is often difficult to determine. According to the National Institute of Health, TMJ disorders afflict up to 33 million Americans. Surgery to correct TMJ can be dangerous, but some natural treatments can be considered first.

People with TMJ may hear a pop or click when they open up their jaws. For every man with TMJ, nine women suffer from it.

Dr. Ray Becker, a cosmetic and restorative dentist at Howard County Smiles Family Dentistry in Columbia, Maryland, says, “It’s not something that is unfortunately addressed as often as it should be, but it’s a significant issue.”

Becker warns that sometimes surgery for TMJ leads to issues like an injury to facial nerves, limited motions or Frey syndrome, a rare complication that causes abnormal face sweating.

“Some have had no dentistry done and have significant issues. Some have had a lot of dentistry done and have a significant issue,” Becker said.

So, what are some natural ways to treat TMJ? Eat soft stews, smoothies, soups, and steamed vegetables to reduce joint pain and swelling. Adding omega-3 fatty acids can fight inflammation and improve circulation.

Becker also said, “There could be a psychological component in fairness: stress.”

Simple self-care routines, like deep breathing, meditating and yoga, will help people get better sleep.

Sufferers might also apply hot packs or cold packs to their jaws for 15 to 20 minutes. Ice helps reduce swelling and pain, while heat can increase blood flow and relax jaw muscles.

If the pain or discomfort persists, go to a dentist for advice.

Another natural way to relief TMJ: Stretch out your jaw. According to Cleveland Clinic, one way to stretch the jaw is is the tongue on the roof of the mouth, hold the mouth open for 6 seconds, and then repeat six times.

