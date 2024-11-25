39°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
39° Indianapolis

Health Spotlight | Genetics of suicide

Health Spotlight | Genetics of suicide

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

(WISH) — More than 49,000 people will die by suicide this year.

The reasons why people decide to take their own life are widespread. They can Include trauma, stress, loneliness, and even genetics.

In Monday’s Health Spoltight, news 8’s Brittany Noble reports on how researchers are now working to identify people who are most at risk. Researchers are working to identify people who are most at risk before something terrible happens.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV. Health Spotlight is presented by Community Health Network.

Mental health resources

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Most Asian shares drop on...
Business /
Target struggles as Walmart thrives...
Business /
Coca-Cola relaunches Barrilitos, sparking holiday...
Multicultural News /
Haliburton scores 34, delivers key...
Indiana Pacers /
Paul Zilinskas scores 32 as...
College Basketball /
Shooting at assisted living facility...
Crime Watch 8 /
Meta proposes $800 million data...
Business /
Indiana boasts 3 turkeys for...
Indiana News /