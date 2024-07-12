West Nile virus found in Marion County mosquitoes
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus are in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The West Nile virus is in Marion County.
The Marion County Public Health Department says mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus.
The virus can cause serious neurological diseases such as meningitis, but the health department says less than 1% of people infected actually do.
Symptoms of the virus can be fever, headaches or body aches.
The department says the best protection is wearing loose fitting clothes and using insect repellent containing DEET.
News release
“INDIANAPOLIS – The Marion County Public Health Department reports the first mosquitoes of the season to test positive for West Nile virus. Mosquitoes infected with the virus are found each year in Marion County.
“West Nile virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people who become infected with West Nile virus from a mosquito bite do not develop any symptoms. Some might develop a fever and other symptoms such as a headache, body aches and joint pains.
“People with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes and kidney disease, and those age 60 and older, are at greater risk for experiencing symptoms. Less than one percent of those who are infected with West Nile virus will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.
“Everyone can take steps to reduce the mosquito population and protect against bites. The best way to prevent mosquito bites is by using insect repellent containing DEET or other EPA-registered repellents, and wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants.
“Mosquitoes lay eggs on or near water because larvae need water to survive, so residents can help reduce the mosquito population by looking for areas of standing water around the outside of their home.
“‘Mosquitoes need just a small amount of water for breeding, so please take a few minutes to walk around your yard or property,’ said Matt Sinsko, coordinator of Mosquito Control at the Marion County Public Health Department. ‘Emptying water from containers of any size and flushing out bird baths every week helps to control the mosquito population and reduce the chance for bites. Also, check for old tires, clogged gutters, small recreational pools and poorly operating septic systems.’
“The health department’s Mosquito Control program collects mosquitoes daily from traps placed in areas around the county to monitor the population and tests them for West Nile virus.
“Information about mosquito prevention efforts in Marion County is available by calling the Marion County Public Health Department’s Mosquito Control program at (317) 221-7440. More information about West Nile virus and mosquitoes is available at www.cdc.gov/west-nile-virus/.”
Curt Brantingham, media/public information coordinator for the Health & Hospital Corp. of Marion County and the Marion County Public Health Department