Winter weather tips to stay safe and warm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Winter is here and with advisories across the United States, it is important that you know how to stay safe and well.

Common Winter Stress Conditions

Frostbite: freezing of skin and underlying body tissue. It may occur at temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit and within 15 minutes if wind chill is -25 degrees or less.

Exposed body areas are affected first; however, you can get frostbite through your clothes. Fingers, toes, nose and ears are often affected first.

Early on, the affected area may be red and painful, later progressing to numbness, paleness and hardening.

First Aid:

Get out of the cold environment if possible.

Remove any wet clothing and jewelry.

Hold the affected area close to warmer skin.

Do not run the affected area under hot water, apply heat pack/pad or use a blow-dryer. You may run the affected area under warm water or soak it in warm water. Gently dry the area and cover with loose cloth. Separate individual fingers and toes.

Elevate the area if possible.

Rewarming may take at least 30 minutes or longer, depending on the size of the affected area. As circulation improves, the area may become painful. Blisters may form one to two days after rewarming. If rewarming does not occur, the area remains numb and becomes gray, white, yellow, blue or black, emergent medical attention is needed as permanent damage to the skin, muscle, nerves and bones may occur due to gangrene.



Hypothermia: This is the most common winter weather killer. It is a dangerously low body temperature (below 95 F). It usually occurs when temperatures are very cold but may even occur between 30-50 F. Common causes include: being outside without protective clothing, wearing wet clothing in windy or cold weather, heavy exertion in cold weather or being submerged in cold water such as by falling in a lake or river. Signs and symptoms usually come on gradually, though the affected person may be unaware, and include:

Pale cold skin.

Shivering (may not be present at extremely low body temperatures).

Clumsiness.

Drowsiness.

Disorientation.

Slurred speech.

Memory loss.

Weak pulse.

Slow and shallow breathing.

Loss of consciousness.

First Aid: This is a medical emergency. Call 911. Get out of the cold if possible. While waiting on emergency personnel to arrive, remove wet clothing.

Slowly rewarm the body with dry warm clothing, covering the entire body, including head and neck, with face exposed. Place warm bottles or hot packs to the neck, armpits, sides of chest and groin.

If the person is alert, give warm sweet drinks. If the person has no pulse, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) should be started and continued until the person responds or medical personnel are available.

General Winter Weather Precautions

Stay inside if you can.

Use certified space heaters and fireplaces as needed.

Eat nutritious meals and stay hydrated. Drink warm beverages, avoiding alcohol and low caffeinated beverages, which cause your body to lose heat faster due to your blood vessels dilating.

If you must go out, limit the duration.

Dress layered in loose fitting clothing, which traps air and provides insulation. Wear a waterproof coat, mittens and a hat. At least half of your body heat is lost if your head is not covered. Wear waterproof insulated boots. Avoid cotton clothing which absorbs moisture, making you more cold.

Avoid overexertion. Take frequent short breaks in warm dry areas.

While in cold environments, if seated for longer periods of time, move arms and legs to improve circulation and stay warmer. Finger wiggles, arm circles, leg lifts and ankle circles are great movements to do.

Stay safe and be well this winter season.