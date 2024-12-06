Parent Tested Parent Approved founder shares family-friendly gift guide

On Thursday, Sharon Vinderine, founder of Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA), shared some fantastic holiday gift ideas, focusing on educational, adventurous and even relaxing gifts for kids and families.

Vinderine recommended the Reading Eggs online reading program for kids who love to read. This interactive platform is great for kids ages 2-13, offering games, workbooks, animations and personalized learning. The ad-free program comes with a 30-day free trial and can accommodate up to four kids on one subscription.

Kids looking for adventure will love the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Mega Rex Alive. Designed for children aged five and up, the remote-controlled car features interactive modes like hunt, smasher, and guard modes. The toy is designed for kids aged five and up and provides hours of fun.

Vinderine also recommends the Roo & Use Joey, a tool-free play couch that can be turned into forts, castles, or whatever their imagination allows. The fabric covers are machine washable and are water-resistant.

For grandparents, the Intel Compact Air Purifier is perfect for keeping them healthy. The device captures airborne pollutants, making the home healthier and fresher. It’s compact, quiet, and ideal for nurseries and living rooms.

Finally, Vinderine recommends the Magic Bag for the stressful holiday seasons. The Magic Bag is a natural pain relief solution, perfect for soothing aches and pains. It can be used for hot and cold therapy, making it a versatile and thoughtful gift for everyone in the family.

For more gift ideas, visit ptpa.com to explore further product recommendations.