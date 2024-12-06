22°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
22° Indianapolis

Holiday stress survey: Latino families face financial strain, experts suggest coping tips

More than half of Latinos feel stressed about rising prices

by: Dakarai Turner
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent survey by the American Psychiatric Association finds that more than half of Latino families are feeling stress this holiday season, largely due to the rising costs of gifts and meals compared to previous years.

Bibi Heredia, a WISH-TV contributor, joined News 8 on Thursday to offer practical steps families can take to alleviate this stress and cope with other challenges.

Experts suggest budgeting early, focusing on meaningful, low-cost gifts, and prioritizing experiences over material items as key strategies for easing financial burdens.

In addition to financial stress, emotional challenges such as grief and loneliness also contribute to holiday anxiety.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

5 best apps to earn...
Lifestyle /
Reneau, Ballo power Indiana past...
College Basketball /
Haliburton scores 23 points as...
Indiana Pacers /
Big Ten Championship Game draws...
Sports /
Find the best cup of...
All Indiana /
US officials still working to...
National News /
‘WISHstory’ | The police custody...
WISH-TV 70th Anniversary /
Addressing homelessness in Indianapolis
Multicultural News /