Holiday stress survey: Latino families face financial strain, experts suggest coping tips

More than half of Latinos feel stressed about rising prices

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A recent survey by the American Psychiatric Association finds that more than half of Latino families are feeling stress this holiday season, largely due to the rising costs of gifts and meals compared to previous years.

Bibi Heredia, a WISH-TV contributor, joined News 8 on Thursday to offer practical steps families can take to alleviate this stress and cope with other challenges.

Experts suggest budgeting early, focusing on meaningful, low-cost gifts, and prioritizing experiences over material items as key strategies for easing financial burdens.

In addition to financial stress, emotional challenges such as grief and loneliness also contribute to holiday anxiety.