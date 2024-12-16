Veuve Clicquot and Moët & Chandon

INDINAPOLIS (WISH) – The holiday season is all about celebration, and there’s no better way to ring in the festivities than with a glass of champagne. Product Education Manager at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Michael Miller, joined us on “Life.Style.Live!” to share two exceptional champagnes.

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

The name Veuve is French for “widow,” and champagne is a nod to Madame Clicquot, the pioneering woman who took over her husband’s winery after his sudden passing in 1805. She modernized the winemaking process and made lasting innovations in the champagne industry. Today, her legacy lives on through the iconic Veuve Clicquot brand, which continues to lead the way in the champagne world.

Veuve Clicquot is a symbol of luxury and sophistication and is predominantly made from Pinot Noir, with a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Meunier.

Moët & Chandon

Moët & Chandon is the top-selling champagne brand in Indiana, but it is also widely known for creating the world-renowned Dom Pérignon.

Moët & Chandon’s signature house blend, the Moët Imperial, is another top contender for any celebration.

The Moët Imperial is Moët & Chandon’s is made from the classic trio of Champagne grapes – Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Chardonnay. This champagne is light, crisp, and incredibly refreshing.

To learn about these champagnes and more, visit veuveclicquot.com.

THIS ARTICLE IS SPONSORED BY GLAZIER’S WINE & SPIRITS.