How the Mom Cave Co. and Mary Jane Foundation support families in need

The Mom Cave Co. and the Mary Jane Foundation have partnered to host their annual Baby Shower and Resource Fair, aimed at providing essential items and resources to families in need across central Indiana. Jordyn Tynes, Brittany Rice, and Tiffany Radcliff discussed the event, which focuses on offering both immediate and long-term assistance to local mothers.

The Mom Cave Co. provides emergency resources, such as diapers, wipes, car seats, and other essential items for new mothers. “We are a resource in the community,” one of the organizers said, emphasizing the importance of meeting immediate needs. Last year, the event supported over 200 families, and the goal this year is to exceed that number.

In addition to essentials, the organizations offer programs like “Mommy to the Rescue,” where families can request items directly, and “Let’s Talk About It,” a support group for mothers needing a space to talk and unwind.

This year’s event, scheduled for September 21 at The Café on East 38th Street, will also include a resource fair with representatives from community organizations, such as doulas, maternal health professionals, and local offices for services like housing and food assistance.

For those interested in supporting the event, donations and sponsorships are encouraged year-round. Essential items like diapers and wipes remain the most requested. More information can be found at themomcaveco.org/event-details/annual-community-baby-shower-and-resource-fair.