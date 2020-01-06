How to make Annessa’s Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Monday Meal-Prep, Annessa is sharing her secret to hard-boiled eggs that peel easily.

First, place eggs in a pan and cover with at least a half-inch of water.

Bring the pot up to a boil on high; then turn off the heat, cover, and let the eggs sit for 15 minutes.

Drain off the hot water and immediately immerse the eggs in ice water.

Eggshells should peel away easily, and you can have shelled eggs as your on-the-go protein for the whole week!

Store peeled eggs in the refrigerator for up to a week.