How Visa is helping creators worldwide

Visa is unveiling new commitments that will extend small business tools and solutions to creators worldwide. At Web Summit in Portugal, Visa doubled-down on its commitment to digital creators, officially recognizing them as small businesses. The designation ensures creators can easily and securely pay and be paid with any of the financial tools, resources and products that Visa makes available to small businesses worldwide.

With more than two thirds of creators experiencing delays getting paid, Visa Direct is partnering with social media networks and marketplaces to help creators get payouts in real time to their credit card.

Visa’s Chief Marketing Officer Frank Cooper took the stage at Web Summit to emphasize the importance of helping creators grow their business.

“By 2027 the creator economy is projected to be roughly $480 billion,” Cooper said. “We think that they should not only be treated as small businesses, but they are quickly becoming the face of small businesses.”

Visa is also expanding its collaboration with Grammy winning Oscar nominated artist Pharrell Williams, who’s been a vocal advocate for empowering small businesses. Williams and Cooper announced the partnership at the event where they also discussed how businesses and individuals can harness the power of the creator economy.

“I want to be a part of an organization and or a company or corporation that helps human beings have great experiences,” Williams said.

These commitments build on Visa’s support of the creator community. Joining programs like GetP@id Visa’s social media series, help influencers turn their passions into profitable ventures. This month, Visa hosted its first ever Creative Summit in Tokyo, where influencers connected with industry leaders and Visa experts to learn how to manage finances.

SPONSORED BY VISA