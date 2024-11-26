Baseballs and softballs thrown onto I-65 traffic

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Baseballs and softballs were hurled from an overpass onto traffic on I-65.

The projectiles were flung Monday evening around 7 p.m. from the Country Road 250 South overpass. The Johnson County Sheriff’s office called it “dangerous” and “reckless.”

This is the second incident in nearly two weeks of baseballs and softballs thrown from an I-65 overpass.

Police took multiple 911 calls. They say one tractor-trailer was damaged.

Sgt. Ryan Bartlett said no one was hurt or injured, but it could endanger lives, particularly as people travel for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

“Stop it now, if you’re doing this,” Bartlett said.

He urged anyone with any information to report it to the Sheriff’s office. “Let’s get ahead of this and let’s get this over and done with.”

The previous incident occurred Nov. 9 on the Greensburg Road overpass.

Barlett told News 8 that they’ve located more than 65 balls in both incidents from the median, overpass, and shoulder of I-65. Some of the softballs and baseballs are brand new, still in plastic bags, others were old.

In this recent incident, they found ‘Team Ortho’ or ‘My Ortho Team’ bags around the area. Barlett said that the orthopedic company is currently out of business.

Detectives are also looking into sporting facilities where the balls may be stolen from.

Barlett said one witness reported a dark-colored vehicle on the overpass.

The Sheriff’s office is requesting additional patrols in the area to deter future incidents.

They are urging anyone with any information to reach out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Analyst Watson 317-346-4652 or Detective Bartlett 317-346-4767.