Security gets ready for Circle of Lights celebration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Security is top of mind as thousands of people gather to watch Monument Circle become a giant Christmas tree at the 62nd annual Circle of Lights.

“Our partners at IMPD will really have a visible presence throughout the downtown area,” said Taylor Schaffer, president & CEO of Downtown Indy.

Organizers are expecting thousands of people downtown, not just for the light show, but for the IHSAA football state finals and an Indiana Pacers game.

“It looks pretty safe. I’m walking my dog right now and she’s chill too, and all the barriers look great and there’s a couple of police around for security,” first time attendee Alyx Stuehler said.

Earlier today, workers set up barriers and equipment. Police have been planning security for months.

Charles DeBlaso, IMPD commander of special operations said, “We’re going to have officers down here that you’re not going to know are police officers. We’ll have all our tactical assets down here and we’ll also have drones up above, not only to help with traffic patterns and pedestrian traffic, but to keep an eye on things.”

Unlike previous years, the stage will be located on the north side of the monument because of construction.

“We closely monitor crowd size, and closely monitor each of the entrance and exit points around monument circle,” Schaffer said.

Another way organizers are keeping crowds safe is through large monitors.

“There are video boards on all the sides of the spokes to provide messaging during the show, but also as a tool for emergency messaging in the event that we need to communicate quickly to people,” Schaffer said.

The show starts at 6 p.m. Electrical Workers and volunteers at IBEW 481 strung up more than 4,700 lights, and those will switch on to a dazzling display at 6:50 p.m.

In its 62nd year, the Circle of Lights is a familiar tradition for many. But for one couple, its a start of something new.

Lowell Amos lives in Indiana and is attending the event for the first time. “The kids didn’t make it home for Thanksgiving. They’re all grown, so we decided to have an empty nester Thanksgiving in Indianapolis to watch the tree get lit,” Amos said.

Organizers have banned the following items: chairs, coolers, scooters, bikes, and pets – except for service animals.