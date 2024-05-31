Girl makes it through surgery after shot inside her home on near east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after a shooting early Friday on the near east side of Indianapolis, police say.

The teen’s family told I-Team 8 that she successfully made it through surgery.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Friday morning in the 900 block of North Hamilton Avenue. That’s in a residential area off 10th Street about a mile east of the North Split.

The girl’s brother, Sean Richardson, told News 8 that he had just taken the trash out minutes before the shooting happened. He said he was inside his room when he heard the shot. He came out to find his sister bleeding on the floor of their dining room.

He called police, and officers arrived minutes later.

Asked if there was a reason why someone would target his sister, Richardson said she was not the type of person to get in trouble. He described her as a very joyous girl who loved going to school.

As of late Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has not publicly identified a suspect in the case.

Both the family and police were asking for help from the community. Anyone with information was asked to call IMPD.