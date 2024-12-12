Gov. Holcomb reflects on accomplishments, pandemic response, and what’s next

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said his work leading the Hoosier state isn’t done yet.

“I’m going to do this job until the last hour of the last day,” Holcomb said. “And then proudly leave a pipeline full for my successor. Then move on to my next opportunity or challenge.”

With just about a month left in the statehouse, Holcomb sat down with I-Team 8 for a one-on-one conversation to talk about his legacy, accomplishments, and the state of the state as Governor-elect Mike Braun prepares to take office in January.

“I think people will reflectively look back on this eight years and hopefully see it as a time of significant growth,” Holcomb said.

As governor, Holcomb oversaw the completion of I-69 construction, the South Shore Line double track project, and is ending his tenure with three straight record-breaking years of committed capital investment, totaling about $90 billion since 2022.

“I hope people look back and think we grew a lot together as communities, families, as a state,” Holcomb said.

It’s growth that’s continued even after the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost Indiana nearly 160,000 jobs and, at its peak, killed more than 100 Hoosiers a day.

“I give us really high marks in terms of understanding we weren’t going to please everyone,” Holcomb said. “Anytime you ask someone to take into consideration changes in their personal liberties, you’re not going to get 100% agreement on anything.”

When asked if he would change anything about Indiana’s response to the pandemic, Holcomb said he was not going to second guess the State’s decisions.

“I mean you could spend the rest of your days second-guessing, but when you’re in the pocket and you’re getting rushed, you rely on your team,” Holcomb said. “Everyone had to pitch in, and I’m just proud of what they did.”

Holcomb is still deciding what job he could take next, but is focused on more immediate plans after leaving the statehouse.

“Spending time with my wife,” Holcomb said. “At least two months. She mentioned to me that the last eight years has been about my schedule, the next two months will be about our schedule. I’m longing for that as well.”

He said several parties have reached out about potential opportunities, but he’s waiting until February or March to vet the options. Holcomb said whatever his future holds, he hopes it will involve growing an organization, business, or multiple businesses.

“Any way that I can wake up with the same excitement and adrenaline every day about achieving goals and measure the progress, that would be enticing to me,” Holcomb said. “Whether that’s here, or around the country, or around the world.”

Holcomb also talked to I-Team 8 about controversial decisions involving abortion, transgender health care, and the death penalty. News 8 will air that portion of the interview, starting Friday at 5 p.m. on WISH-TV.