Honduran families’ feud led to triple homicide in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Warring families from Honduras led to a triple homicide in a Sunday night shootout on a parking lot at 42nd Street and North Post Road, police say.

One person fatally shot tried to stop the fight; Daniel Morales, 31, got caught in the crossfire.

Police say the fight involved two groups: the Antunez and Escobar families. The two families have been fighting over land in Honduras, and Juan Escobar and Candido Antunez, 35, brought that feud to the United States. Police found Escobar and Antunez dead at the shooting scene.

Witnesses told police that, in Honduras, the Antunez family killed two members of the Escobar family: Escobar’s father and brother.

The clash hit a boiling point in Lawrence when Escobar called the police on Antunez. Police records showed Escobar filed three police reports fearing for his life.

On Sunday night, Escobar and Antunez met and argued in a parking lot. Family members, some with guns, were there to back them up. Witnesses told police that both men fired at each other, and fell at the same time.

Morales, Antunez’s brother in law, was unarmed, and tried to stop the fight at the urging of his wife. He was shot and later died at a hospital.

Talking on Monday to News 8, Jonathan Hernandez, Morales’ nephew, described his uncle as a hard worker who provided for his family and extended family. “He wanted us to have the best. Most of the time, he really just cared for his kids.”

Police arrested two family members who fled from the shooting: Miguel Antunez and Santos Alfaro Escobar, 29, the brother of Juan Escobar.

Alfaro told police that Miguel Antunez shot his brother while he was lying on the ground.

Morale’s wife and Antunez’s sister, who was also at the shooting scene, told police that Miguel Antunez had sexual relations with Juan Escobar’s former girlfriend and the mother of his child.

Federal immigration officials have put a hold on Miguel Antunez and Santos Alfaro Escobar to prevent them from being released from jail. The investigation has not yet been completed.

Lawrence Police Department last told News 8 that investigators had no suspects in custody. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Lawrence police at 317-549-6404.