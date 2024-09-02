IMPD sees 11% drop in homicides in so far in 2024 over 2023

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The latest report from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows 110 criminal homicides in Indianapolis so far in 2024, an 11% decrease from the same period in 2023.

This year, guns killed the majority of people.

Despite the decrease in murders, IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson says it’s still hard. “Any community that’s struck with gun violence and any victim of gun violence is one too many. It’s tragic.”

Police say 92 cases out of the 138 criminal and noncriminal homicides so far in 2024 are still unsolved, and that takes time. “Sometimes, criminal cases take a while for detectives to build a case and a lot of interviewing, a lot of background, so sometimes those rates don’t show up right now, and things just don’t happen overnight. It takes diligent efforts.”

Police are always looking for tips or the public’s help. “It takes community partnership. It takes witnesses. It takes individuals that may know something but don’t want to come forward. You can remain anonymous with 317-262-TIPS line,” Thompson said.

So far, more cases were cleared in 2024 than at this time in 2023 due to arrests, charges or suspects who were turned over for prosecution; 33% of the cases were cleared so far this year.

In additions to partnerships with the coroner’s and prosecutor’s offices, Officer Thompson says, IMPD couldn’t solve cases without the community. “The community is a huge part. The witnesses being involved. The families of the victims being involved. They help play a mayor role.”

In a statement, Kendale Adams, the deputy chief of investigations, said part of the success is due to the purchases of license plate readers, bodycams, surveillance cameras, and mobile phone extraction software to help investigators and juries have evidence.