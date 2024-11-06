Surveillance video captures Indiana police raid targeting Atlanta official

ATLANTA, Ind. (WISH) – Newly obtained surveillance video captures the Indiana State Police raid focused on a small-town official.

On Oct. 2, Indiana State Police, with Hamilton County prosecutors at the scene, searched the home of Atlanta Utility Superintendent and Building Commissioner Andy Emmert, as well as the Atlanta Town Hall.

There are no formal charges filed against Emmert.

I-Team 8 obtained security camera footage of the operation, from two cameras positioned on the Town’s garage. It includes two angles outside the building, from 9 a.m. to noon. The video shows officers talking to Emmert and handing over documents that he reviews. I-Team 8 requested copies of the search warrants executed that day, to learn what investigators were searching for, but those warrants on Wednesday remained under seal.

While the footage shows state troopers going in and out of the building, Indiana State Police does not cart off large boxes, file cabinets, or any stacks of documents. The video shows Emmert spends most of the time during the raid on his phone, often taking calls inside a truck owned by the town government.

I-Team 8 requested call logs and texts on any government-issued cellphone that Emmert used on Oct. 2. The town’s attorney said the town government never issued a phone to Emmert.

In the video, around 11 a.m., authorities hand Emmert another set of documents.

About 40 minutes later, an additional Indiana State Police cruiser arrives, picks up Emmert, and drives off.

Investigators also searched Emmert’s home that day, hauling off a pair of cars.

Atlanta officials say it’s their understanding the town government is not the target of the investigation, though authorities have not revealed the purpose of the search.

The Atlanta Town Council unanimously voted to place Emmert on paid leave while the investigation unfolds. Staff from the nearby Hamilton County town of Arcadia are performing Emmert’s duties, which include running the community’s water and sewer plants.

Atlanta, a town of about 750 people, is located north of Indianapolis on the border of Hamilton County and Tipton County.