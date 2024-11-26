Thanksgiving travelers begin their migration

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving travelers began their migration at the Indianapolis International Airport Tuesday.

“It’s like our Super Bowl,” said TSA spokesperson Jessica Mayle.

TSA told I-Team 8 this year’s Thanksgiving travel is different from the past, because of which days they anticipate being the busiest.

“What we’re seeing here in Indy is that the busiest days are going to be [Tuesday] and then Saturday and Monday, so it’s just a really spread out distribution and not so concentrated,” Mayle said.

In the past, TSA said the heaviest travel was more concentrated, but that trend is shifting.

“People can work from home more, people want to make their vacations last a little longer, so we’re just seeing that Thanksgiving period really spread out over several days. The lesson for passengers is maybe you thought, ‘I’m going to book on a less busy day’; Everybody had that idea,” Mayle said.

Not everyone going through security Tuesday was on their way to see family.

Ariel Leal just finished basic training and is now on their way to combat training, which means not being around family for Thanksgiving.

“I knew what I was signing up for. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to see people for a long time. I knew I was going to miss holidays. I kind of just settled with it before I even signed up for it,” Leal said.

Embracing that sacrifice allows them to have a positive attitude about their upcoming training.

“I’m excited for it because it’s neat to be able to do that kind of thing,” Leal said.

As Leal and thousands of others make their way through security this holiday season, TSA said packing things that can’t be carried on will slow the process for everybody.

“Pack a little patience and kindness. If you can come in with an attitude of respect, if you’re not stressed, if you’re not in a hurry, our officers appreciate it. Everybody in line behind you appreciates it,” Mayle said.