IMPD officer takes stand in trial for Herman Whitfield III killing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The prosecution on Wednesday rested its case in the trial of two Indianapolis police officers accused in the killing of Herman Whitfield III.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Steven Sanchez on Wednesday took the stand in for his own defense against manslaughter and battery charges. Sanchez and fellow IMPD Officer Adam Ahmad are both charged in Whitfield’s April 2022 death.

Sanchez testified that he never heard Whitfield say he couldn’t breathe while being handcuffed. Sanchez said he would have acted differently if he had heard Whitfield say that.

In bodycam video, Ahmad was heard saying he did not want to move Whitfield from the prone position because he did not want him to get up.

Sanchez testified, “It was said and I agreed.”

Before calling Sanchez to the stand, the defense called IMPD training instructor Damon Young, who testified that Ahmad and Sanchez followed the department’s policy.

Young testified that keeping Whitfield in a prone position was the right decision because of the unpredictably agitated state Whitfield had been in throughout their interaction with him. He also said Whitfield had the potential to get up and pose a threat to offices, despite being in the prone position and handcuffed.

The jury earlier had heard completely opposite testimony from Ian Adams, a use of force expert called by the prosecution. Adams testified that Ahmad and Sanchez violated IMPD’s policy by keeping Whitfield in the prone position after being handcuffed.

“Once the handcuffs are on the fight is over. There is no immediate threat,” Adams said.

Adams said that is when Ahmad, Sanchez and the other officers should have rolled him over into a recovery position.

Mark Kroll, a witness for the prosecution, testified that Whitfield being in the prone position had no impact on his death. Kroll, who has a Ph.D. in electrical engineering, said he has published papers on the role breathing plays in in-custody police deaths. He said Whitfield should have been able to breathe well enough to live.

Kroll also testified that the taser that Sanchez used on Whitfield did not contribute to his death.

The defense is expected to finish presenting evidence on Thursday, with closing arguments and jury deliberations to follow on Friday.

