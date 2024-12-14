Reflecting on two terms, Gov. Holcomb is “not a person that regrets”

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A near-total abortion ban, transgender healthcare restrictions, and a renewed effort to enforce the death penalty are just some of the controversial measures Gov. Eric Holcomb signed off on during his eight years in office.

But he isn’t afraid of history’s judgment. He expects it.

“This is where the people’s work is done,” Holcomb said. “And it’s very reflective of what’s going on in the world at the time. I’m very aware that the pendulum in society swings, and issues ebb and flow.”

“And so, I would say don’t be surprised by it or be worried by it. If you’re here, it’s part of your job.”

The readiness for criticism and scrutiny may explain why, when I-Team 8’s Tim Spears asked about any regrets over two terms leading Indiana, the classic song “My Way” came to the governor’s mind.

“I don’t want to start singing Frank Sinatra. ‘Regrets I’ve had a few, but too few to mention,’” Holcomb said. “But I’m not a person that regrets.”

No regrets, but some disappointments.

“Mostly revolving around progress we didn’t make, or enough progress we didn’t make,” Holcomb said. “We’ve improved our infant mortality rates, but not enough. And that’s haunting or maddening to me.”

Holcomb is still working, “until the last hour of the last day.” That’s included the recent push to execute death row inmate Joseph Corcoran, who murdered four people in 1997. It’s sparked protests on the steps of the statehouse from religious leaders and activists.

Despite being the governor that signed the first sweeping abortion restrictions into law following the end of Roe v. Wade, Holcomb doesn’t see any inconsistency with being pro-life while also supporting capital punishment.

“It’s a difference of one very important word: Innocent,” Holcomb said. “And we will seek to protect, at every turn, innocent life. There is also something called justice. And that applies to people who are convicted and sentenced in Indiana, according to the law, to death.”

Governor-elect (and current U.S. Senator) Mike Braun is set to be sworn in on Jan. 13.

Holcomb’s advice to his successor: “Stay humble and hungry.”

“You have to remain humble in the sense that you’re going to learn every day,” Holcomb said. “You’re going to learn on your first day, and you’re certainly going to learn on your last day from Hoosiers that make up the state.”

“Where you come up short, tweak it, pivot. But keep, keep, keep moving forward. And if you do that, you go a lot further and a lot faster if you do it with other people.”

