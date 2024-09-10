Uber driver admitted to killing woman passenger

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have arrested 29-year-old Uber driver Francisco Valadez for the murder of Chanti Dixon, who went missing Sunday morning.

Dixon’s body was found in the woods at the dead-end in the 1800 block on Wagner Lane.

Police say Valadez drove Dixon after she called for an Uber around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Valadez told police that he initially attempted to have sex with Dixon in the back of his car, but he got angry with her after he said she laughed at his body part.

He later admitted to police he shot her in the head in his car and then hid Dixon’s body behind a concrete barrier. He also said he tried to have sex with her again.

Dixon was found naked on her stomach with a sweatshirt pulled over her head and arms.

Chief Chris Bailey of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a Tuesday news conference, “This is disgusting all around and it didn’t have to happen, and this family has been ripped apart. This woman is gone from the world unnecessarily by an evil act.”

Assistant Chief of Police Catherine Cummings said at the news conference, “As a woman, this hits differently for me. Women, girls, mothers, they have a right to exist freely in our community without fear of something heinous happening to them. They have a right to walk, bike, order a rideshare.”

Dixon’s friend Sade Batey says she is hurt and devastated. Batey said of Dixon, “She was goofy. She was happy, always laughing, always caring. She was a mom before anything, hardworking, and dedicated to her goals. She was such a big impression on all around her. I hate this happened. I’m still at disbelief, but I love you, girl, and forever will!”

Dixon’s neighbor Javona Hines says she was shocked that Dixon died so close to where she lived. “We pretty much look out for each other. It’s sad. For it to be a rideshare, you’re not even safe getting a ride home.”

Hines said Dixon’s apartment was just a few feet from where they found her body. “Horrific. Horrific. The girl just moved here. She hasn’t been here for a week.”

Police say a community member found Dixon’s body. The crime scene was close to a school bus drop-off.

Neighbors tell News 8 that they’d watched Dixon move into her apartment. They’d seen her with her kids and her dog.

In a statement, Uber said it has banned Valadez from the app and will continue to assist Indianapolis police in this case.

Police also stressed a few ways to be safe during rideshares. One option was to assure the license plate and driver matches what’s on the app. Also, the app has an option to share a real-time location with people that riders know.

Cummings added, “If something doesn’t feel right to you during your ride, you can ask the person to pull over and you can get out.”

Police want to hear from anyone who has ridden with Valadez in the past and had any issues with him.

