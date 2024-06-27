IMPD: 1 dead, multiple injured in northwest side crash

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a serious bodily injury crash in the 6000 block of Michigan Road just before 9:30 a.m. on June 27, 2024. (WISH PHOTO/Hernan Gutierrez)

UPDATE: The Marion County Coroner identified the man who was killed in a crash on the northwest side Thursday as 25-year-old Raylon David Stewart.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and multiple people were injured in a Thursday morning crash on the northwest side of Indianapolis, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a serious bodily injury crash in the 6000 block of Michigan Road just before 9:30 a.m. That’s at the intersection of 61st Street and North Michigan Road.

Police say victims in the crash were taken to an area hospital, where one was pronounced deceased.

The IMPD fatal crash team is investigating the crash.

Information on how many people were injured and what led to the crash was not made known.

According to IndyGo, Route 34 will be on a detour at 60th and Michigan Road due to the crash.