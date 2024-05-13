1 dead, 1 critical after two-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead and a juvenile female is in life-threatening condition after a two-vehicle crash in Fort Wayne on Saturday, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

At 11:11 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were dispatched to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Lima Road and West Till Road. Fort Wayne officers, fire personnel, and medical personnel arrived to the scene, and located an adult male driver and juvenile female pinned inside a white Ford Flex. The driver of the second vehicle, a gray Dodge Durango, was an adult male, who was the sole occupant.

Investigators believe the Dodge Durango was traveling southbound on Lima Road at a high rate of speed and disregarded the red light signal at the intersection of Lima Road and West Till Road. The Ford Flex was traveling eastbound on West Till Road and was struck by the Dodge Durango. The driver of the Dodge Durango was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver and passenger of the Ford Flex were also transported to a local hospital, where medical personnel pronounced the driver dead. The Juvenile female’s injuries were declared life-threatening.

Fort Wayne police are still investigating the incident. Investigators ask that anyone with information related to this incident contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1374.