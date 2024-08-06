Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

20-year-old dies in crash on State Road 37

An Indiana State Police car is shown in a July 2023 Facebook post. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

ENGLISH, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old man died Monday afternoon in a car-SUV crash on a rural stretch of State Road 37 in Crawford County, Indiana State Police said Monday night.

Camiren J. Etienne, of Tell City, died at the crash scene from his injuries.

Police believe the crash happened as Etienne was southbound about 1:25 p.m. Monday on State Road 37 north of Bethany Church Road. That’s about 5 miles north of the I-64 interchange for Tell City and French Lick.

Etienne was driving a 2003 Buick car when a northbound SUV crossed the centerline for an unknown reason, state police believe. The car and SUV crashed head-on.

Brian A. Humphrey, 50, of French Lick, was driving the 2003 Chevrolet SUV. He was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital in Kentucky. His condition was not provided in a news release from Indiana State Police.

The crash scene is about an hour’s drive west of Louisville, Kentucky.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana police: Middle school teacher...
Indiana News /
Dogs euthanized after fatal attack...
Local News /
Want to live longer and...
Health Spotlight /
Simon Property Group’s 2Q profits...
News /
Child dies after found unresponsive...
Local News /
Silver Alert canceled for 84-year-old...
Local News /
Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old...
Local News /
Downs ready for even bigger...
Indianapolis Colts /