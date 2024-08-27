20-year-old man dies in Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old man died following a shooting on Monday in Fort Wayne, police say.

Fort Wayne Police Department about 6 a.m. Monday found Damarion Tywan Lundy with a gunshot wound in a yard in the 4400 block of Winter Street. He died at the shooting scene.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. It’s the 28th homicide for Allen County in 2024.

Fort Wanye police was seeking security camera video from the area prior to and after 6 a.m. Monday. Anyone with video or other information was asked to call the police nonemergency line at 260-427-1222, or contact Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. Tips can also be submitted via the P3 app.