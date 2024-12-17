Missing Vigo County man found dead in Morey Lake

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man’s body was found in Morey Lake.

Tracey Williams, 58, was reported missing in Vigo County early December.

Williams was last seen alive early December of this year. Williams was found after detectives located clothing articles belonging to him, floating in Morey Lake, near Twin Beach Street in Northeastern Vigo County.

The Indiana DNR Dive Team found the body of Williams.

No obvious signs of foul play have been ruled in his cause of death. An official autopsy will be conducted for further investigation.

There are no further details at this time.