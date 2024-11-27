32-year-old man dies after found shot in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old man died at an an apartment complex where police found him shot Tuesday night, Elkhart police say.

The man was not publicly identified in a notification from Elkhart Police Department.

The city’s 911 center was notified about 6:55 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting with injury in the 700 block of Monroe Street. That’s at the River Run Apartments, which are east of downtown and northeast of the intersection of Middlebury and Prairie streets.

No arrests have been made. Elkhart County Homicide Unit was investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.