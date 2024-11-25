Car drives off parking garage into Evansville conference center roof
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — First responders on Monday were investigating after a vehicle drove off the top floor of a parking garage and into the roof of an Evansville convention center.
The Evansville Police Department confirmed the incident on social media.
According to WEVV 44News, Evansville police and firefighters were called to the scene at
Bally’s Evansville Casino and Hotel around 9 a.m. CT on Monday.
A witness at the scene told 44News that a car drove off the top floor of the parking garage and went through the roof of Bally’s conference center.
First responders say the driver was the only occupant in the car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
It was unclear if anyone was inside the center when the crash happened.
A spokesperson with Bally’s Evansville shared this in a statement to News 8.
We are currently investigating an incident involving a vehicle that drove off the 7th floor of our parking garage and will provide updates as necessary. Upon initial review, the incident appears to be the result of driver error. There are no signage or structural issues with the parking garage. The safety of our guests and staff remains our top priority.