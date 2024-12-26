54°
Evansville’s Sauced restaurant catches on fire

Fire damages popular restaurant

by: Autumn Carter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Sauced, a restaurant in Evansville known for its outdoor seating and bar, caught on fire during Christmas.

According to the Evansville Fire Department, at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to an intense fire in downtown Evansville in Haynie’s Art Corner District. Firefighters put out the fire after an hour and a half. Investigators said the damage and debris will delay investigators as they try to figure out what led to the fire.

No one was injured. No foul play has been detected.

