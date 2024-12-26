Evansville’s Sauced restaurant catches on fire
Fire damages popular restaurant
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Sauced, a restaurant in Evansville known for its outdoor seating and bar, caught on fire during Christmas.
According to the Evansville Fire Department, at 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to an intense fire in downtown Evansville in Haynie’s Art Corner District. Firefighters put out the fire after an hour and a half. Investigators said the damage and debris will delay investigators as they try to figure out what led to the fire.
No one was injured. No foul play has been detected.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.