Family demands answers in in-custody death

CHICAGO (WISH) –The family of an Indiana man who died in police custody wants answers and changes nationwide.

Their call comes just days after a northwest Indiana sheriff released body camera video of the deadly encounter that happened Sept. 8.

Noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing the family. During a news conference at the at the Chicago Urban League, he said of the family’s encounter with police, “They needed a helping hand. They didn’t need a death sentence. They didn’t need excessive force. They didn’t need him pinned face down in handcuffs.”

For the family of Rhyker Earl, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office’s release of body camera video of his death stirred up raw emotion but left questions unanswered.

Miracle Glowinsky, Earl’s aunt, said at the news conference, “As a witness to this tragic night, I know there is more footage out there somewhere. There is footage of me screaming, pleading, “He’s blue. Take his pulse.” Screaming so loud that people outside heard it, but you don’t see it on the camera.”

I-Team 8 first showed the video Friday night. It shows deputies forcing Earl to the ground and holding him there for approximately 20 minutes.

His family had called 911 for help on Sept. 8 after Earl suffered his second epileptic seizure of the day.

The video shows Earl calling out for his sister Tara just minutes before he stopped moving and stopped breathing. She said during the news conference, “I could just hear my brother on the phone, begging for help, screaming “I can’t breathe.” Watching the video, I can’t get past the point where I heard him say ‘I want Tara.’”

Sharon Krause-Earl, Rhyker Earl’s grandmother, said at the news conference, “As we went to the service, I noticed on Rhyker many bruises on his hands. I know that was from the handcuffs. Bruises on his face and eye; that was like torture all over again. He went through torture and he just needed some help for a seizure.”

The family says hospital officials told them Earl received at least seven doses of sedatives after deputies and paramedics arrived and before he was taken to the hospital.

The Jasper County sheriff has said he was releasing the video for transparency in the case, and that he was not drawing conclusions about the actions of anyone involved.

Indiana State Police have taken over the death investigation.

Autopsy results were pending Monday.

Crump said at the news conference, “Anytime a person is complaining about breathing, and saying, ‘I can’t breathe,’ I vow that we will get to the truth of what happened if they die in police custody because it’s not supposed to happen when you’re having a seizure that you end up dead.”

The attorney says the family continues to consider a lawsuit in Rhyker Earl’s death.

The family also wants policy changes nationwide that protect people with medical issues when they call 911 for help.

This story is from a script aired on WISH-TV.

