Female pedestrian struck and killed by semitruck on I-64

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a semitruck early Saturday morning on I-64 eastbound near the Lanesville exit.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Harrison County authorities requested assistance with a crash involving a truck and a pedestrian on I-64 at the Lanesville exit. When troopers and officers arrived, they found an unresponsive female pedestrian in the roadway between the Lanesville exit and the Crandall/Lanesville Road overpass.

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two semitrucks were also at the scene. A maroon 2003 Peterbilt pulling a trailer sat in the grass median on the westbound side of the interstate. The driver of the Peterbilt told investigators he swerved and missed a pedestrian in the eastbound lanes, but drove off the left side of the roadway and crashed through the cable barrier before coming to rest on the westbound side.

The second truck, a white 2022 Freightliner, stopped in the right-hand emergency lane just east of the overpass. The Freightliner’s driver states he was eastbound on I-64 approaching the Lanesville exit and was unable to avoid striking a person in the middle of the righthand lane. After striking the female pedestrian, the driver immediately pulled off the side on the right side of the roadway and stayed at the scene.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the female pedestrian had recently left a vehicle on the eastbound Lanesville offramp. For an unknown reason, the victim then walked off toward the interstate before being struck.

Investigators have not yet identified the victim because she had several identifications in her possession from various states, each with differing identities. However, investigators obtained information that she was possibly from the Republic of Colombia. An Indiana State Police official told News 8 that they believe she might have came to the United States without documentation.

The interstate was closed until 6 a.m. Saturday morning while Indiana State Police crash scene investigators conducted their investigation. No drivers have been charged or cited as a result of the investigation. Toxicology reports on the victim are pending.