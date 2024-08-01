Illinois man dies in crash on Indiana Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois man was killed in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road early Thursday morning, Indiana State Police say.

At 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Indiana State Police dispatchers received calls of a two-vehicle crash on the Indiana Toll Road near the 8.3-mile marker in the westbound lanes. Indiana State Police troopers responded to the scene to investigate.

Investigators believe a grey 2004 Honda passenger car traveling westbound crashed into the center concrete barrier and then became disabled in the westbound passing lane, facing north. The driver of the Honda passenger car was allegedly standing outside his vehicle when it was struck in the right rear by a silver 2020 Honda SUV. The Honda SUV was driven by Luke Coffey, 20, of Oak Park, Illinois, who was also traveling westbound.

The driver of the Honda passenger car sustained fatal injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Coffey was taken to a local hospital, treated, and released.

Toxicology reports are pending. The westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road reopened at 9:13 a.m. Thursday after the conclusion of the crash investigation and removal of the vehicles. The Lake County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim after family notification has been made.