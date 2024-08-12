Indiana Homeland Security leader resigns to head Carmel Fire Department

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The city government of Carmel is welcoming a new fire chief.

Joel Thacker is currently the executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. He was appointed to that position by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2022.

Previously, he was the state fire marshal and the director of the state’s fire and safety division.

Thacker’s first day as Carmel fire chief will be Sept. 3.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

News releases

“INDIANAPOLIS-Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced today that Joel Thacker will be stepping down as the executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS). The City of Carmel announced today his new role as fire chief. “Gov. Holcomb named IDHS Chief of Staff Jonathan Whitham as the acting executive director effective Aug. 31. “‘Joel has been a consistently effective leader when the Hoosiers needed it most during some of the state’s largest natural disasters,’ Gov. Holcomb said. ‘He’s never been afraid to roll up his sleeves and help wherever, whenever he’s needed, understanding an emergency ‘s need for urgent response. Joel was critical when my administration set out to provide better tools, training and resources to firefighters across the state as I know he’ll be there for those in need in his next chapter in life.’ “Thacker was appointed as executive director of IDHS in June 2022 after serving as the state fire marshal and director of the Fire and Building Safety Division since 2020. Prior to his role as state fire marshal, Thacker served as fire chief with the Plainfield Fire Territory. “Under his leadership, IDHS accomplished the following: Expanded the Hub and Spoke Program by building out hands-on fire training centers around the state to ensure that firefighters travel no more than 45-minutes to a training facility.

Provided $10 million for Volunteer Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment to ensure safety.

Streamlined the State Disaster Relief Fund for easier access for public and individual assistance after a state declared disaster.

Increased the maximum amount qualifying individuals can receive from $10,000 to $25,000.

Provided nearly $15 million over the biennium for emergency medical services readiness training programs, equipment and 911 interoperability study. “‘It has been a great honor to serve the citizens of Indiana for the last 4 plus years,’ Thacker said. ‘With the support of Governor Holcomb and the General Assembly we have been able to help communities and individuals recover from the impacts of natural disasters as well as provide new training opportunities and equipment to first responders statewide.’ “Thacker’s last day as the executive director of IDHS is Aug. 30, 2024. “Whitham will maintain his current role as chief of staff while assuming the duties of acting executive director of IDHS. Before his role as chief of staff, Whitham served as general counsel for IDHS since 2014. He also worked as a part time firefighter and EMT at the White River Township Fire Department. “‘Jonathan has been walking alongside Joel every step of the way and will provide a seamless transition for staff, partners and stakeholders,’ Gov. Holcomb said. “Whitham earned a bachelor of arts degree from Indiana University and a law degree from Indiana University McKinney School of Law. “‘I’m honored to be asked to step in during such a crucial time in public safety,’ Whitham said. ‘Indiana has experienced a record number of disasters and we’ve seen the benefits of being prepared under Joel Thacker’s successful leadership. I will continue to focus the agency on preparedness, so Hoosiers remain secure in the state I’m blessed to call home. It is my passion to protect and I’m ready to get to work!’” Office of Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb