Indiana Silver Alert canceled for missing 85-year-old man from Cromwell

Jerry Moore, 85, of Cromwell. (Provided Photo/Cromwell Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
LATEST: Indiana Silver Alert at 10:19 p.m. May 1 canceled the search for Jerry Moore.

CROMWELL, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Wednesday morning for an 85-year-old man missing from Cromwell who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Jerry Moore was last seen on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. in Cromwell, Indiana, 150 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Moore was described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, and 160 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue jeans, and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information, contact the Cromwell Police Department at 260-856-3838 or 911.

