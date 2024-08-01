Search
Indiana State trooper struck while helping driver on I-70 in Richmond

Master Trooper Eric Downey (Provided photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Daja Stowe
RICHMON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State trooper was injured on Thursday when his vehicle was hit while he was assisting a disabled semitractor-trailer on an interstate in Richmond.

Master Trooper Eric Downey stopped to assist a disabled semitractor-trailer on the right shoulder of Interstate 70 at 2:30 p.m. He parked his patrol car behind the semi in the gore point of the exit ramp.

Preliminary investigation reports indicate that a 1998 Ford F-150 driven by 33-year-old Jonathon Brinkley was traveling west on I-70 and struck the rear of Trooper Downey’s vehicle as it approached his location.

ISP says Downey was taken to Reid Hospital, where he was treated for minor head injuries. He was later released.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected factors in this crash.

Crash scene photo (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

