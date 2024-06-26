Indiana Supreme Court upholds death sentence for man in murders of wife, stepchildren

A view of the Indiana Supreme Court. A man convicted of killing his wife and two stepchildren inside their Gary apartment in August 2007 will remain on Indiana's death row. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man convicted of killing his wife and two stepchildren inside their Gary apartment in August 2007 will remain on Indiana’s death row.

The Indiana Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to overturn the death sentence for Kevin Isom.

Isom was sentenced in 2013 for the murders of his wife Cassandra Isom and her two children, 16-year-old Michael and 13-year-old Ci’Andria.

The state’s highest court denied Isom’s request to file a new appeal in the case.

Court papers say Isom “made incriminating statements to police” the day after the victims were found.

“When asked who had kiled his wife and stepchildren, he replied, ‘I can’t believe I killed my family, this can’t be real,’” the court papers read.

Online court records obtained by News 8 show that Isom was pursuing an appeal in federal court as recently as January 2023, when a stay was granted by Judge Holly Brady.