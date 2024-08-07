IU diver Carson Tyler will go for gold in men’s 3-meter springboard final

US' Carson Tyler competes in the men's 3m springboard diving semi-final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 7, 2024. (Photo by Oli SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University diver Carson Tyler is 4,000 miles away from campus and six dives away from Olympic gold.

Tyler finished seventh in the semifinals of the men’s 3-meter springboard at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday and will be among 12 divers to compete for the gold medal on Thursday.

The Georgia native is the only U.S. diver to qualify for the finals; fellow IU diver Andrew Capobianco finished 15th. China’s Wang Zongyuan and Xie Siyi finished first and second.

Tyler was in contention for the finals after the first four rounds, but his last two dives were his toughest — a reverse 3 1/2 somersault followed by another reverse with more than three twists. He finished the day just three-tenths of a point outside of sixth place with a final score of 438.00.

The finals of the men’s 3-meter springboard are Thursday at 9 a.m. EDT.