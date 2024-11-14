52°
Arrest made in 2001 homicide case in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne man arrested for 2001 murder

by: Parker Carlson and Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Fort Wayne police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection to a homicide from 2001.

Police say Tommy Lee Harris Jr., 43, of Fort Wayne, was arrested on a warrant on charges of murder and burglary in connection to the homicide of Larry Lovelace Jr., 29. A Fort Wayne newspaper in 2005 reported Lovelace was one of three siblings who’d been killed by gun violence.

Harris was taken into custody without incident at a home on Lillie Street.

The homicide happened June 27, 2001, in a home in the 5300 block of McClellan Street. That’s just south of Parkview Field, home to the Fort Wayne Tin Caps baseball team.

A news release from Fort Wayne Police Department did not say what had happened to help them link Harris to the homicide.

Online court records did not publicly display a murder case for Harris on Wednesday night.

