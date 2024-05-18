Man fatally struck by vehicle on State Road 114 in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An 83-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle on State Road 114 in Whitley County on Friday, according to a news release by Indiana State Police.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, troopers with the Indiana State Police were dispatched to a vehicle crash in the east 6500 block of State Road 114 in Whitley County. The crash involved a single-passenger vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian.

The victim was identified as Carl W. Moehle, 83, of Roanoke, Indiana.

Investigators believe Moehle was standing in the roadway in front of his resident, apparently picking up trash on the roadway, when a white 2009 Chrysler van crested the hill and struck Moehle. Evidence suggests that the driver of the van, identified as Alison Harrison-Campbell, 39, of Huntington, Indiana, took evasive action and swerved left in an attempted to avoid hitting Moehle. The impact caused Moehle to be thrown into a side ditch.

Harrison-Campbell was fully cooperative with investigators. As required by law, she was taken to Parkview Huntington Hospital in Huntington for a blood draw. Those results are pending as the crash investigation continues.

The crash is still under active investigation, and officials did not release any further information at this time. Once the investigation is finished, it will be turned over to the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Investigators notified Moehle’s family of the incident.